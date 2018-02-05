Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Warning, SPOILERS AHEAD!

After the Super Bowl finished, fans were not prepared for the emotions they were going to experience when “This Is Us” ran. We knew it was going to be a doozy of an episode, but it was waaayyyy more than that. (complete with waaayyy more tears)

According to US WEEKLY, “The NBC drama dove right into the fire that fans assumed killed Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). After getting his kids and wife out of the burning house, Jack actually ran back inside to rescue Kate’s dog. He also somehow took the time to gather up some of the family’s most important belongings, like the tape of Kate singing and the moon necklace he bought Rebecca.

He survived the fire, but inhaled so much smoke and suffered from burns on his arms. He went to the hospital afterward, with Rebecca at his side. He was OK – making jokes, saying sweet nothings to his wife – the usual Jack. When Rebecca went to get a candy bar, he suffered from cardiac arrest, something no one saw coming.”

**CUE THE TEARS BAWLING BAWLING BAWLINGGGGGGGGG**

At least I wasn’t the only one keeping Kleenex in business after last night’s traumatizing episode. Take a look at some other fan reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

