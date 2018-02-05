Emojis aren’t just for private texts or teenagers anymore!

The Daily Mail reports that according to a new study out of Germany, using emojis in your work emails doesn’t make you look immature. In fact, it actually makes you look more professional.

The researchers found that we’ve all gotten so used to emojis helping us convey a tone when we’re texting that we wish we could see that in our work emails too. “The usage of happy and ironic [emojis] significantly shapes the subtext of a message . . . senders can use [them] to soften their email messages.”

So the next time your boss emails, “I’m going to kill you!” with a smiley face emoji, everything is cool!