This morning, we talked about the “Selfie Kid” from last night’s Super Bowl. If you missed it, Justin Timberlake took a selfie with a kid in the audience during his halftime performance but the kid couldn’t get his phone to work right away. It got us talking about when your phone failed you when you were trying to capture a moment.

This happens to me on an almost daily basis. My kids will be doing something adorable but I can NEVER get my phone’s camera to work in time! For example, this was a picture of my son taking his first steps:

And I’ll never forget when my baby girl was born:

Or the time my parents held their granddaughter for the first time:

#memories

