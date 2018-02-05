Take these jokes to work! Be the envy of your co-workers!! 😉

Every week, we compete for comedy. Here’s what happened today…

Lauren eliminated herself with:

Why did the stadium get hot after the game? All the fans left.

Sarah was eliminated with:

Why was the comforter so sad? It was a little down.

And the best of the rest:

How do you wrap a cloud? With a rainbow.

Why did the football coach ask for a refund? He wanted to get his quarter back.

What did the hot dog say after the race? I’m the weiner!

Why was the baseball player a bad sport? He stole third base and then went home!

Where did the baseball keep its lemonade? In the pitcher!

What’s a horse’s favorite sport? Stable Tennis.

What did the TV do at the beach? Channel surf.

Why did Susan’s coffee taste like mud? It was fresh ground.

What is a door not a door? When it’s ajar.

Just burned 2,000 calories. That’s the last time I leave brownies in the oven while I nap.

My tennis opponent was not happy with my serve. He kept returning it.

Why do soccer players do so well in math? They know how to use their heads!

Why was Cinderella banned from playing sports? Because she always ran away from the ball.

Why did the golfer wear two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole in one

What’s the best place to shop for a soccer shirt? New Jersey!