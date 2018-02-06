**A tour bus for Dancing With The Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a fatal crash in Ames, Iowa, during a snowstorm on Monday, February 5.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” a spokesperson for Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled,” the statement continued. “To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

**As a follow-up to their 2011 hit movie, William and Kate: The Movie, Lifetime is exploring the newest royal relationship for their new TV movie. Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is set to chronicle the courtship and love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The movie will cover it all — from their first meeting to their attempt at hiding their romance as well as Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

Lifetime announced on Monday, February 5, that after a great deal of searching, they’ve cast their leads: Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will play Markle and Harry, respectively. Fitz-Henley, 41, is best known for her role as Reva Connors in Netflix’s Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Fraser is less known, landing his first-ever role in the ITV mini-series The Loch in 2017.

**John Mahoney, the beloved dad on “Frasier,” has died in Chicago … TMZ has learned.

According to John’s publicist … he passed away Sunday in hospice care.

The British-born actor famously played Martin Crane, the father of Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce’s characters, for 11 seasons of “Frasier.”

**Kim Kardashian raked in 8 figures while selling out her latest fragrance … and the entire advertising campaign was done on social media.

Kim’s new fragrance line, Kimoji Hearts, sold out of its 300k-plus stock Sunday, only 4 days after it was released. Sources associated with the launch tell us total revenue for the 3 new fragrances — Bae, Ride or Die & BFF — topped the $10 million mark.

Kim plugged the scents hard on social media in a campaign that sent the fragrances to both her lovers and her haters, including Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Fans still trying to get a whiff of Kim shouldn’t be discouraged though … her signature scent crystal gardenia is still available.

**Justin Timberlake, really, really REALLY must love Houston…

Straight off his Super Bowl Halftime performance, JT has announced ANOTHER new round of shows for a second leg of his world tour.

Justin already had two shows in Houston sell out, so he added a third show to take place Jan. 22nd 2019 at the Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 19th and VIP packages can be purchased at JustinTimberlake.com.

Timberlake’s first two shows of his Man of the Woods tour are May 23rd & 25th at Toyota Center.

…Speaking of Justin…even though he’s a huge mega star, believe it or not he is still human, and he still does get nervous.

During a post-Super Bowl appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Timberlake revealed his way of dealing with nerves while performing…

During Fallon’s interview, he told Justin he noticed that he likes to flip the microphone in the air (à la Tom Cruise in the movie “Cocktail”) while onstage, and even saw him do it a few times during his halftime performance.

Jimmy said, “You know, you make me nervous, though, when you do that mic flip. And you flip the microphone. You spin it around. I can’t even do it with a Sharpie.”

Timberlake replied with, “That’s my nervous tic onstage. I flip the microphone. I don’t know where I started doing that but I haven’t dropped it yet,” he said.

He did it twice during his SB performance, FYI.

**Researchers in Japan just announced a new potential CURE for baldness that involves one of the ingredients in MCDONALD’S FRENCH FRIES.

The chemical is called DMPS, short for dimethylpolysiloxane (die-METH-uhl-polly-sill-OX-ane). It’s a type of silicone they add to the fryer grease to keep it from frothing up. It’s also in other fried food, and lots of restaurants use it, not just McDonald’s.

The researchers used it to help mass produce a specific type of cell that helped develop hair follicles, then they put thousands of those cells on the skin of mice…and the mice started growing new hair in a matter of DAYS.

Unfortunately, just eating McDonald’s French fries won’t help you regrow any hair, but the researchers think the new treatment that uses the chemical could be a huge leap toward curing male pattern baldness.

**Doritos is owned by PepsiCo, and the CEO is a woman named Indra Nooyi.

She was just interviewed on a podcast and she revealed that there are plans for a new line of Doritos FOR WOMEN. And basically, they’re less crunchy, they’ve got less cheese powder, and they come in bags that will easily fit into a purse.

Quote, “[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces into their mouth…but women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

The reaction on Twitter has been about as sarcastic as you’d expect. One person wrote, quote, “Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady?” . . . and another person wrote, quote, “Doritos, we’ve been through enough this year.”

But if you’re looking forward to small bags of modified Doritos that you can eat quietly, we don’t know when they might come out yet.

**Valentine’s Day is a week away, so WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best places to celebrate Valentine’s Day to the worst.

The rankings are based on 23 factors including the cost of a three-course meal at a fancy restaurant on Valentine’s Day . . . hotel prices . . . attractions . . . nightlife . . . jewelry stores, florists, and chocolate shops per capita . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are:

San Francisco . . . San Diego . . . Las Vegas . . . Orlando . . . Chicago . . . New York City . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Seattle . . . Honolulu . . . and Los Angeles.

The 10 worst are:

Hialeah, Florida . . . Newark, New jersey . . . Detroit . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Cleveland . . . Toledo, Ohio . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Lubbock, Texas . . . and Birmingham, Alabama.

**Some foods really don’t need to be spicy. Like, ICE CREAM.

There’s an ice cream shop in Glasgow, Scotland that just created a special Valentine’s Day flavor called Respiro Del Diavolo . . . or “breath of the devil.” And it’s so hot, you have to sign a WAIVER before you eat it.

They say the ice cream is 500 times hotter than Tabasco sauce, and the waiver acknowledges that by eating it you, quote, “could be at risk of personal injury, illness, and possible loss of life.” Happy Valentine’s Day!

**If you missed last night’s episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ here’s US WEEKLY’s recap:

Krystal and Kendall were chosen for a two-on-one date, and “fun wife material” Krystal was confident that she would get the rose from the get-go. After spending more time with both women, Arie ultimately sent Krystal home.

Arie’s one-on-one with Lauren B. started out as the quietest date ever, with not very much convo, or anything, at all. Arie revealed to Lauren later in the night that in a previous relationship, his girlfriend was pregnant with his child but she suffered a miscarriage. Lauren also told Arie that she was engaged to her last boyfriend. Arie ended up giving her the rose.

Arie took the group date to the Moulin Rouge for a crazily-costumed dance lesson. Bekah M., who received the rose, got to appear in that night’s show with Arie while the other women watched in the audience.

Because Arie has to drive a car in every city just to prove that he can indeed drive, he picked Jacqueline up for their one-on-one in a red convertible … only for the car to break down before they left the parking lot. Even more embarrassing, Arie “Car” Luyendyk Jr. wasn’t able to fix it.

At the rose ceremony, Arie sent Chelsea and Jenna home.