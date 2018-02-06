Lauen KellyBy Lauren Kelly
2004’s ‘Mean Girls‘ is undeniably one of the best movies to quote of all time. There’s just so many great lines that fit so well into so many conversations!

Can you recite your favorite line from the flick??

Well, Lindsay Lohan who starred as Cady Heron in movie, shared her eight favorite Mean Girls quotes in a new interview for W Magazine.

“Hi I’m Lindsay Lohan and these are my eight favorite lines from Mean Girls,” she says in the video before kicking off the list with, “The limit does not exist.”

“We only carry sizes one, three and five, you could try Sears.” “That’s so mean. Could we say something other than Sears? What’s funnier?”

