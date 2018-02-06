In the heated, cutthroat world of Girl Scout Cookie sales, the dominating factor of a good year or a bad year seems to be your location.

It can make or break you, really.

Well a Girl Scout in San Diego hit the primo spot for cookie sales, selling a STAGGERING 300 boxes in just six hours after setting up directly in front of a local marijuana dispensary.

Recreational marijuana sales became legal in California at the beginning of the year, so we can expect the entire snack food market to see a surge in profit for 2018!

Via Sac Bee