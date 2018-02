According to Medium, Google analyzed what types of restaurants people are going to the most in every city to find the “capital” of a bunch of different cuisines. These are the results:

1. The PIZZA capital: Detroit. 2. The MEXICAN capital: San Antonio. 3. The CHINESE capital: New York City. 4. The BBQ capital: Memphis. 5. The BURGER capital: D.C. 6. The SANDWICH capital: Orlando. 7. The STEAKHOUSE capital: Indianapolis. 8. The SEAFOOD capital: New Orleans. 9. And the COFFEE capital: Seattle.