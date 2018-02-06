Jolie is a great dog looking for a foster or adoptive home. If you are looking for a pup that will go on a Netflix binge during spring break or a fun run in the sun this is your girl. She prefers a home with kids over the age of 12 and no other pets. She is completely kennel trained and is working towards being fully house-trained. Jolie enjoys spending her afternoons chasing squirrels and watching the sun set. Her motto is to be a Unicorn in a field of Dogs.

Age: about 5 years old

Sex: Female; spayed

Weight: 63 lbs

Breed: English Bulldog Mix

If you’re interested in adopting Jolie and giving her a forever home, get more information from www.adorehouston.org.