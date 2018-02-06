We were talking in the studio yesterday and Geoff said something to Sarah Pepper that threw her for a loop. She said she had caught an episode of Peppa the Pig and she didn’t get it. Geoff immediately responded with, “We don’t allow that anymore in our house”! Peppa? The Pig? What did that pig do?

Apparently, his daughter Gladys can’t stop watching once she starts watching. She throws a huge fit no matter if it’s 1 or 100 episodes. As a result, no more “Peppa the Pig” in his house!

Lauren said that her nephew can’t watch “PJ Masks” anymore because her nephew Charlie starts mocking the villain character, Romeo. So now, it’s banned.

What did you have to ban from your house!