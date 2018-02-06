Bailey has been my sweet dog for almost 15 years. She is a rescue dog that I got from the Humane Society and she has been the best thing that has ever happened to me. We have been everywhere! She road trips with me. She ran with me. She walked with me. She sat with me while I cried over broken hearts and broken relationships. She saw me through the loss of my brother and grandmother. She is my best friend.

Everyone who has ever owned a dog knows though that there will come a time that tough decisions have to be made and as much as it breaks my heart, we are getting there.

Bailey has been slowing down a lot over the past couple of months but the past couple of weeks have been the hardest to deal with because I can tell that time is coming.

She first started by not being able to get on the couch, then slowing down walking and so I took her to the doc and thought we had her back on track but yesterday, she couldn’t get up. She couldn’t walk and I knew we had to rush to the vet.

When we got there her red blood cells were very low. She got a blood transfusion and I was hoping that would buy us some time. It doesn’t appear to be the case for us. We go to the doc today to see if surgery is an option. If it isn’t. A tough decision needs to be made and I don’t know if I can make that decision.

She’s my sweet girl and I don’t know what to do.