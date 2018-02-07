Not to throw any shade at the Winter Olympics (we love them!), but many Americans have no idea what events actually occur there. We compiled a list of current events and then added some fake ones. Can you tell which one is which?

Skeleton is where the competitor rides head-first and prone (lying face down) on a flat sled. It is normally run on an ice track that allows the sled to gain speed by gravity. Skeleton is so-named as the first metal sleds introduced in 1892 were said to resemble a human skeleton.

Luge is where a competitor or two-person team rides a flat sled while lying supine (face up) and feet first. The sport is usually contested on a specially designed ice track that allows gravity to increase the sled’s speed. The winner normally completes the route with the fastest overall time. Fun fact: doubles is technically considered a mixed event, but it is almost always competed by a team of two men.

Skijoring (pronounced SKI-UR-ING) is a sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog (or dogs) or a motor vehicle. The Olympic version is a skier being pulled by a horse over 10 kilometers.

Nordic Combined is the combination of two disciplines: a 15km cross-country skiing race followed by ski jumping. Whoever earned the most points from both competitions won the event. Since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, the scoring uses the Gundersen method. (Meaning the 15 km cross country portion would go from an interval start race to a pursuit race, so that whoever crossed the finish line first won the event.)