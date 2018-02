A children’s hospital in Cincinatti has about 500 children who are going to spending Valentine’s Day in the hospital and every year, cards pour in for them. Giving words of support and encouragement. Last year, they got 10,000 cards alone.

This year, they are receiving cards again, that all started with some tweets and loving caring people who wanted to get invovled.

If you would like to get involved.

You can send your cardsĀ here.