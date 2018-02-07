AARP: The Magazine held its 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which honor movies by and for seniors 50 or older.
The Best Movie for Grownups award went to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
The other four movies up for the top award were: “Lady Bird”, “The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, and “Get Out.”
Other winners:
Annette Bening won Best Actress
Gary Oldman won Best Actor (would it be appropriate to call him Gary Old-man for this award?)
Laurie Metcalf won Best Supporting Actress
Richard Jenkins won Best Supporting Actor
Helen Mirren got a lifetime achievement award.
Set your DVRs! The awards will be broadcast for the first time on Friday, February 23rd on PBS.