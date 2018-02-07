AARP: The Magazine held its 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which honor movies by and for seniors 50 or older.

The Best Movie for Grownups award went to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The other four movies up for the top award were: “Lady Bird”, “The Shape of Water”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, and “Get Out.”

Other winners:

Annette Bening won Best Actress

Gary Oldman won Best Actor (would it be appropriate to call him Gary Old-man for this award?)

Laurie Metcalf won Best Supporting Actress

Richard Jenkins won Best Supporting Actor

Helen Mirren got a lifetime achievement award.

Set your DVRs! The awards will be broadcast for the first time on Friday, February 23rd on PBS.