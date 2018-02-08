Kylie Jenner’s photo of her daughter Stormi just became the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday, February 7. “Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!! Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! 💕💕 #blessed #stormi #proudmama #love@kyliejenner,” Kris captioned the photo, which Kylie first shared the day before.

She shared Stormi’s name and the aforementioned most liked photo on Tuesday, February 6, via Instagram, simply writing “stormi webster 👼🏽.”

The photo of Stormi, which features the side of the newborn’s face and her holding her Kylie’s finger, currently has over 14.9 million likes, surpassing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Beyoncé as the most popular photos by more than 2 million likes.

**Brad Pitt was involved in a car accident on Monday, February 5, in Los Angeles. It became a three-car pileup after the actor crashed his Telsa into a small silver Nissan, which then hit a black Kia truck, according to Radar Online.

Pitt, 54, was spotted calmly exchanging insurance information with the other two drivers. The actor squatted on the street to take photographs of the damage on the car he rear-ended near his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A.

**According to TMZ, The Spice Girls are getting back together for a reunion tour that will take them to the U.S.! Finally!

As reported, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C met last week with their former manager, Simon Fuller. Sources connected to the women tell us the meeting was for “rough planning” and the goal is a world tour that will kick off in late summer.

Their sources say the plan now is for the group to hit the stage in England first and then come over to the U.S. There is NO plan for a Vegas residency and no plan to record new music.

The planning is still in the early stages, but everyone is fully committed and the tour is going to happen.

**In celebration of the Astros’ World Series championship, the team will wear a champ-themed jersey to kick off the season.

The team unveiled the gold and orange colored jersey Wednesday. ABC 13

When can you see the new uniform on the field? The team said it will be rocking the jersey during a home slate on April 2 and 3.

We’ll be wearing these uniforms on April 2nd and 3rd to start the home slate on a champ-themed note. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/GAGHcbTy48 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 7, 2018

**On Wednesday, the Gerber baby food brand announced the winner of the eighth annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: 18-month-old Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia.

In 2010, Gerber launched the Photo Search to celebrate these adorable babies and choose a special winner. Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby title since the original contest began more than 90 years ago.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

His mother, Courtney Warren submitted a photo of Lucas sporting a polka-dot bow tie and his winning smile on Instagram during the 2017 photo search. Lucas was chosen from more than 140,000 contestants.

**If you happen to be single next week for Valentines Day, no worries- Hooters has you covered with some free food.

The restaurant is giving those without a significant other the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for a plate of wings.

Participating locations are giving away 10 free boneless wings when restaurant-goers purchase an order of 10 wings. The only catch, you must shred a picture of an ex.

There are two ways to redeem an old lover for a plate of wings: Online gives the option to shred, burn, bury or dart a digital picture of an ex for a digital coupon, or restaurant guests can bring a photo into a Hooters location and have them shred it. In person may be more cathartic.

This will be the third year that Hooters has offered to “shred em and forget em.”

**Ever wanted to wear a huge diamond-encrusted hamburger on your finger? Now you can…

McDonald’s just had a jewelry designer make a Big Mac ring. It’s made from 18-karat gold, it’s got a bunch of diamonds, sapphires, and other jewels . . . and it’s worth approximately $12,500.

And if you want it, all you have to do is tweet about your love of the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest before Valentine’s Day.

Then they’ll pick the best tweet and give that person the ring.

**The nonprofit ground that regulates the official set of emojis is the Unicode Consortium, and they just announced the finalized list of the 157 new emojis for 2018. They should hit our phones in the summer or the fall, and here’s some of what you can expect:

1. Six new yellow faces, including a hot face, a cold face, and one that’s partying.

2. Men’s and women’s faces with red hair, brown curly hair, and white hair. Oh, and BALD faces. No more having to use the moon emoji or the volleyball, bald people.

3. Superheroes and supervillains with different skin tones and hairstyles.

4. Legs, feet, a bone, and a tooth.

5. New animals including a raccoon, hippo, kangaroo, swan, and peacock.

6. And other random new objects like a skateboard, teddy bear, cupcake, softball, receipt, magnet, ball of yarn, sponge, toilet paper, and pirate flag.

**A Restaurant Is Offering a $3,000 Burger . . . With an Engagement Ring on the Side

Nothing says “Will you marry me?” like having to wash ketchup off of a diamond ring.

A restaurant in Boston called Pauli’s is offering a special burger for Valentine’s Day: It costs $3,000, and it comes with a diamond ENGAGEMENT RING.

According to the owner, no one’s preordered it yet but there are a lot of people who are, quote, “Very interested.”

**Tom Brady‘s kids were upset when he lost the Super Bowl, so Gisele Bundchen told them that sometimes you have to let other people have a chance to win. The media wondered if she meant the Patriots LITERALLY let the Eagles win . . . so she clarified that’s NOT what she meant.

So, she told them, quote, “[The Eagles] haven’t won in a million years . . . Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

Obviously, Gisele was just trying to make the kids feel better, but a FoxNews.com columnist took her words LITERALLY, and wondered if the Patriots actually LET the Eagles win. Well, this just in . . . they didn’t.

Yesterday, Gisele felt the need to clarify her comments. She Tweeted:

Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 7, 2018

**Thrillist.com put out a list of ‘The Best Movies That Take Place in Every State.” And they explained their thought process like this:

“We tried to select movies that took place mainly in a given state . . . [and] that represent a state’s place in the nation’s collective consciousness.” Here are a few highlights:

Idaho: “Napoleon Dynamite”, 2004

Kansas: “The Wizard of Oz”, 1939

Colorado: “South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut”, 1999

Delaware: “Fight Club”, 1999

Florida: “Magic Mike”, 2012

South Carolina: “The Notebook”, 2004

Texas: “Dazed and Confused”, 1993

Wyoming: “Brokeback Mountain”, 2005

**According to Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood and her hubby Mike Fisher are trying for another child. A source said, “Everyone around [Carrie] knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby.”

This isn’t totally new. Somebody asked her about it last fall and she said, “It’s all in God’s timing.” They have one son, Isaiah, who’ll be turning three in a few weeks.

Speaking of Carrie, her song “The Champion” with Ludacris will be all over NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Speaking of Carrie, her song "The Champion" with Ludacris will be all over NBC's Olympics coverage.

So, somebody asked if she has a favorite Winter Olympics sport. She said, quote, "Growing up, I always loved figure skating. I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic.