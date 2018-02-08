Credit: Robert Deutsch /USA TODAY

By Scott T. Sterling

Ryan Murphy’s The Politician is headed to Netflix, and he’s bringing icon Barbra Streisand with him.

Stresiand will join Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony winner Ben Platt on the hour-long comedy that will revolve around Platt’s character Payton, a wealthy Santa Barbara resident (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Murphy is launching the show with fellow Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, and The Politician will follow suit by featuring musical numbers for Platt (and Streisand, one would imagine).

Paltrow, who is engaged to Falchuk, won an Emmy for her work on Glee in 2011.