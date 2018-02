There are hundreds of kids who will be celebrating Valentine’s Day at MD Anderson. All of us here at Mix 96.5 need your help to bring them all the smiles.

All it will take, a simple card.

We are encouraging you to send your cards to us at the Radio Station

C/O Cards For Kids at MD Anderson

24 Greenway Plaza Suite 1900

Houston, TX 77046

You can also drop them by.

We just need them by 10 am on Wednesday, February 14th

Our office hours are 9 am – 5 pm.