Before there were DMs or even AOL IM, there were hand-written high school notes! This time, we’re going back to 1993 where the fashion of 90210 was spreading over high schools across the country…

Hey Geoff,

What did you just do to your face?

Ryan

–

Don’t even get me started with your goofs. Just tell me what you’re making fun of me for this time.

Geoff

–

Geoff,

Why is there a small patch of hair on your temple and then a big gap before your hair starts again?

Ryan

–

Let me answer that question with another question: why are we even friends? You KNOW why it looks like this. I’m growing out my sideburns and the barber accidentally shaved away part of the left one.

Geoff

–

Geoff,

Dude. Just shave the whole thing. What’s wrong with you? They grow back fast, you know?

Ryan

–

No, they grow back fast for YOU because you’ve been shaving since we were 10! You must be part ape. You’ve got a beard and you probably shaved an hour ago. For me, I have to finesse it a little. I have to keep the part that is there, then the rest will grow back eventually.

Geoff

–

Okay there, Brandon Walsh. You don’t have be defensive about it. It just looks terrible! Do you want to borrow some of my facial hair? I can shave this afternoon and you could glue it over that GIGANTIC GAP on your face!

Ryan

–

Ryan,

If I’m Brandon Walsh, you’re Ian Ziering. You’re not even Ian Ziering. You’re Mr. Walsh. Or Nat, the guy that owns the Peach Pit.

Geoff

–

Wow, you really know a lot about that show.

Ryan