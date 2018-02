McDonald’s just had a jewelry designer make a Big Mac RING. It’s made from 18-karat gold . . . it’s got a bunch of diamonds, sapphires, and other jewels and it’s worth approximately $12,500.

And if you want it, all you have to do is tweet about your love of the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest before Valentine’s Day.

Then they’ll pick the best tweet and give that person the ring!

Cosmopolitan