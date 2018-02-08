A new survey reported in the Daily Mail asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most. Here are the top 10:

1. Making mixtapes. 2. Putting photos into albums. 3. Recording TV shows on your VCR. 4. Having printed photos around the house. 5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out. 6. Handwritten letters. 7. Sending love letters. 8. Sending postcards. 9. Having a penpal. 10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.

A few things that just missed the top 10 are phone books, playing board games, disposable cameras, and remembering phone numbers by heart.