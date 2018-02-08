Filed Under:The Morning MIX, things that have been replaced by technology, what we miss because its been replaced by technology

A new survey reported in the Daily Mail asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.  Here are the top 10:

1.  Making mixtapes.

2.  Putting photos into albums.

3.  Recording TV shows on your VCR.

4.  Having printed photos around the house.

5.  The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.

6.  Handwritten letters.

7.  Sending love letters.

8.  Sending postcards.

9.  Having a penpal.

10.  Buying CDs and having a CD collection.

A few things that just missed the top 10 are phone books, playing board games, disposable cameras, and remembering phone numbers by heart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live