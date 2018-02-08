A new survey reported in the Daily Mail asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most. Here are the top 10:
1. Making mixtapes.
2. Putting photos into albums.
3. Recording TV shows on your VCR.
4. Having printed photos around the house.
5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.
6. Handwritten letters.
7. Sending love letters.
8. Sending postcards.
9. Having a penpal.
10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.
A few things that just missed the top 10 are phone books, playing board games, disposable cameras, and remembering phone numbers by heart.