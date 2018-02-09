Filed Under:Houstonians in the Olympics

Jonathan Garcia

This Houstonian Jonahtan Garcia’s second time to compete at the Olympic games as a long track speed skater and a fun fact, according to KPRC he took an Astros flag to hang over his bed in the Olympic  Villiage.

Sam McGuffie

 

Sam McGuffie is a proud Rice Owl and is competing in the Bobsleed copetition.  He is former running back from Cy-Fair High School!

Ashley  Caldwell doesn’t call Houston home but her family lives here. So cheer her on in her Third Olympics as a Freestyle Skier. She is a favorite and expected to win Gold!

 

Click here for the full run down from KPRC. 

