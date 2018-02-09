Today is National Pizza Day. According to a new survey at the National Today, here’s what we think about pizza:

1. 57% of people say they love pizza, 41% say they wouldn’t go as far as to say they love it, but they like it a lot. And 2% say they hate pizza.

2. 30% of us eat pizza at least once a week.

3. 22% of us can eat an entire pizza by ourselves.

4. Our favorite toppings are cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

5. 4% of women say they’d rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend. 3% of men would choose eating pizza over having a girlfriend.