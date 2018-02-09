The 2018 Winter Olympic Games just kicked off in PyeongChang, South Korea and if you don’t know much about our athletes, we’ve got you covered. From skiing, to figure skating, to curling and more…our athletes are some of the best looking people in the world!

I would just like to thank US WEEKLY for putting this list together, check out these Olympic hotties!

Gus Kenworthy

A pro at flying through the air, the 5-foot-10 freestyle skier heads to PyeongChang “without a weight on my shoulders.” Kenworthy, 26, calls coming out after the 2014 Sochi Games “the best decision I’ve ever made.” The biggest perk of going public: Having actor boyfriend of two years Matt Wilkas cheer him on for all the world to see.

.@GusKenworthy told me all about his naked photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/cDlzxFSicq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 5, 2018

Mikaela Shifrin

The youngest slalom skier to ever nab gold (at Sochi in 2014), she cross-trains with tennis and admires Serena Williams “because mentally she’s the strongest.” The 22-year-old’s advice to her younger self? “Even though you’re very awkward right now, you’re actually kind of cool in a strange way. Just stay the course, because it’ll turn out OK.”

Hi! 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ I’m taking over the @Bose Instagram stories tomorrow from Cortina, Italy… Follow along if you want a behind the scenes look at what a day in my life is like!! Try to keep up😝😈 #TeamBose #ad pic.twitter.com/V0mLxY73fi — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) January 17, 2018

Tucker West

Last Olympics, West’s father made a plea on Today: “To all the young ladies out there, Tucker is very single. He’s a little shy, so you have to reach out to him.” It worked: 6-foot-1 West is now dating fellow USA luger Raychel Germaine. “It’s definitely easier to date an athlete,” the 22-year-old tells Us. “She gets to travel with me.”

Jamie Anderson

In Sochi, this pioneer took home gold in the first-ever women’s slopestyle (think: ramps, rails and impressive air) snowboarding competition. “It feels so empowering to be a female athlete in the Winter Olympics,” the 27-year-old tells Us. “Women athletes have come a really long way from my mother’s day, and I’m just honored to support the movement.”

Chris Mazdzer

Mazdzer, 29, doesn’t have the luxury of always having his lady along for the ride. “I told myself I don’t want a long-distance relationship,” he spills to Us. “But I met someone this summer.” The unnamed girl and the 6-foot-1 athlete “make it work,” he says, by “meeting up around the world.” Still, he admits, “it’s a challenging life.”

Steve Langton and John Daly

He’s out of retirement — the bronze medal–winning bobsledder left a marketing gig to return for his third Games — and off the market. Though Olympics roommate John Daly tried to set him up “multiple times,” the Amazing Race alum, 34, found his girlfriend on his own. The 6-foot-2 pro’s other VIPs: his parents and brothers, who he FaceTimes “multiple times a day.”

Aas for John, while he says his top attribute is his mane (he spends 25 minutes styling it with two shampoos, conditioner, cream and pomade), the 5-foot-9 skeleton racer, 32, is looking for a mate with a sharper wit than style. “They gotta be able to make me laugh,” the two-time Olympian tells Us. “Not too hard, but they have to have some sort of funny edge to them.”

Shaun White

A two-time gold medal winner (with a record 13 from the X Games!), the 5-foot-9 snowboarder, 31, is looking to add more hardware in South Korea. But he’ll pass on extra responsibility. Blithely ensconced with Phantogram rocker Sarah Barthel, 34, he prefers tending to their bulldog over babies: “I’m happy right now just having Steve.”

First day of practice ✔️

Opening Ceremonies tonight! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/uX8ATJz2bg — Shaun White (@shaunwhite) February 9, 2018

Lindsey Vonn

After season-ending crashes in 2013, 2014 (the resulting knee injury kept her from Sochi) and 2016, the four-time Olympian says, “I’ve got some good karma coming!” The 33-year-old adds, “My whole career, I’ve never had a problem going to 100 percent. It’s being smart and controlling myself that’s always been a problem. I’ve been taking it easy to make sure that I can make it.”

Cheers to win #79!!! Congrats @JankyLilJ 💪🏻🍾 pic.twitter.com/zWbNF0lcLA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 20, 2018

Joey Mantia

Must love dogs. That’s what it takes to win this athlete’s heart. Though he doesn’t have a pup of his own, the 5-foot-8 speed skater, 31, tells Us he follows “gratuitous amounts” of canines: “I live vicariously through Instagram.” And after the Games (where he’s aiming for his first medal) the NASCAR fan intends to take the plunge, he says: “I’m gonna get a German shepherd.”

This is Chunks. He wants you to know my first race (1500m) will be on the 13th and you can watch live online @ https://t.co/TE8RRy47ku or local prime time on NBC #pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/spXr0h1AO5 — Joey Mantia (@jrmantia) February 7, 2018

Amy Purdy

A two-time paralympian, Purdy passed the time between games on Dancing With the Stars season 18, where she finished second as the first double amputee to compete. “We can overcome our circumstances,” says the 38-year-old. “I don’t feel like I do it for myself, I do it for a community of people who are looking up to me and seeing what the possibilities are. So I’m proud to stand for that.”

Check out @USATODAY for an issue of “Future Transplants”,I’m on the cover discussing my experience w/ my kidney transplant! @MediaplanetUSA pic.twitter.com/6iJJ4tJAzv — Amy Purdy (@AmyPurdyGurl) January 7, 2018

Chloe Kim

Aside from her tricks on the snow, first-time Olympian Kim brings a useful skill to Pyeongchang: The half-pipe snowboarder is fluent in Korean (and French!). Says the 17-year-old, “My advice to younger athletes would just be to have fun and remember why you started and why you’re still in love with this sport. Keep the smile on your face and you’ll be good.”