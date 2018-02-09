Take a trip down memory lane and imagine a world right now if you had married your first boyfriend or girlfriend.

Sarah Pepper –

His name was Charles. Chuck for short. We dated a period of 5 whole days. He took me for a right on his moped, which my mom would be so mad if she knew about! He was such a rebel. I think that’s what drew me to him.

Our first and only date were to go see Pauly Shore’s “In The Army Now”. Yeah, that’s a movie.

If we had gotten married, I would still be living in Indiana. He works for the Ironworkers of American and has a beautiful family!

This is him.

Geoff –

My first girlfriend was when I was 14 years old. We then went to separate schools, so we didn’t see each other. I found out when we were 16 that she was pregnant (not mine!). So, if we stuck together, we’d be planning our trip to our kid’s college graduation. Then again, if we stayed together, the chances of any of our kids graduating 6th grade are probably low.

Lauren –

My very first boyfriend was in 5th grade, and his name was Kyle. We barely even acknowledged each much less hold hands or anything. After we went to the same middle school we didn’t really stay friends.

I went to find him on Facebook and LinkedIn and couldn’t find anything, so I have no idea what he’s up to these days.

If you’re seeing this, hope all is well Kyle!