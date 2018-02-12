**Ok, that it’s. I’m DONE reporting on the possibility of a Spice Girls tour because every time they say it’s gonna happen, then they say it’s not! UGH!

According to US WEEKLY, Victoria Beckham has announced that the Spice Girls will not be hitting the road anytime soon.

Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm recently sparked rumors of a reunion tour after Beckham shared an Instagram photo on February 2 of them hanging out together in London. A joint statement from the ladies teased “new opportunities” coming in the future: “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.”

Victoria, who is in New York City for Fashion Week, told Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

#SMH 😒

**Red Gerard has nabbed the first gold medal for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 17-year-old snowboarder, who was initially in last place before going into his final run, annihilated his competition on Saturday, February 10, by pulling out some unique moves that resulted in a score of 87.16 from the judges. He’s the youngest American to ever win a medal in snowboarding.

One viewer wrote, “Wow watching Red Gerard go from 11th place to winning the gold gave me chills!” Another tweeted,”HUGE CONGRATS DUDE. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer snowboarder. :)”

The athlete, who has been snowboarding since the age of 2, spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the Olympics about his plans with his parents and six siblings should he medal: “I can just maybe go out with them and have a nice dinner — nice and easy.”

**Have you guys been watching SNL star Leslie Jones‘ Olympic commentary? Omg, if not- you’re missing out…it’s hilarious!

Leslie live-tweeted the Men’s Luge competition during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 10, and melted down over Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer. If you haven’t seen Chris, he’s extremely good looking.

The comedian, whose commentary during the 2016 Summer Olympics went viral, appeared to be watching the luge competition for the first time, as she was freaking out about the athletes, who lie back on a toboggan that then hurtles down a slick, ice-covered track at speeds of about 80 miles an hour without brakes. “I’m not trying to be a professional or anything, but this s—t does not look safe” LOL

Careful, she’s got a bit of a potty mouth in these clips:

The feet is really trying to speak!! pic.twitter.com/UlQRNJbMeO — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

**In 2018, we’re projected to spend a whopping $19.6 billion to express our love on Valentine’s Day, according to an estimate from WalletHub. Each person celebrating will spend an average of $143.56.

But if you’re still stumped about how to spoil your sweetie with the $143.56 that you’re likely to spend individually, know that you can’t go wrong with candy or chocolate, which more than 90 percent of Americans hope to receive. More than half of celebrators told WalletHub that they plan to purchase candy, and they’re expected to funnel $1.8 billion into confectioners’ pockets. The 36 percent of people planning to buy flowers will spend $2 billion, and the 19 percent buying jewelry will drop a cool $4.7 billion.

Only 10 percent of people in a relationship aren’t planning to buy a gift for their partner. There will be more than 9 million proposals this year, and more than a million Facebook users will change their relationship status within four days of the holiday.

45 percent of adults said they aren’t celebrating at all.

**From becoming a new father to him and Kylie Jenner‘s new baby Stormi, to receiving the key to Missouri City, Houston rapper Travis Scott is having the best week ever.

Scott, a graduate of Elkins High School, was presented the key to Missouri City on Saturday by Mayor Allen Owen.

“This is better than any award show I’ve ever been to,” he told the crowd.

The presentation was part of the annual Black History Month Celebration of Culture and Music.

**Lucky Charms is getting rid of one of it’s long time marshmallow shapes: the hourglass marshmallow! It will soon be officially retired from the popular cereal.

Lucky Charms announced the shape’s retirement on its official social media accounts but did not say when it would be removed from the lineup. It’s also not clear if another shape will replace it.

The hourglass began appearing in cereal bowls around the country in 2008. Other retired ‘marbits’ include green trees, blue diamonds, LGBT pride rainbows, whales, Olympic torches, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, candy canes and crystal balls.

**Jennifer Aniston Owns a Couch That Costs More Than Your House

Celebrities like expensive things. And hey, they can afford them, right? But there just seems to be something morally wrong with buying a sofa that costs more than what most of us paid for our HOMES.

“Architectural Digest” recently visited Jen’s house, and one of the pictures shows a Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa. Only about 150 of these were made in 1947, so they’re pretty rare.

There’s no word how much Jennifer paid for hers, but two of them were sold at auction in 2016. One went for $358,000, and the other sold for $754,000. FOR A COUCH. ELLEN and KANYE WEST apparently have them too.

**If You Propose at Panera Bread on Valentine’s Day, They Might Cater Your Wedding For Free

If your definition of romance is dropping down on one knee and pulling out a diamond ring at America’s 17th most popular sandwich chain, your moment has arrived.

Panera Bread just announced that anyone who proposes at one of their stores on Valentine’s Day will have a chance to win free catering for their wedding. From Panera, not, like, some gourmet place.

So if you propose at Panera on Wednesday, make sure to post a picture on social media and use the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps.

**Kim Cattrall blasted Sarah Jessica Parker for reaching out to her after Kim’s brother died. She accused Sarah of, quote, “exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” So yeah, if you ever thought “Sex and the City 3” was happening, it’s DEFINITELY not.

It all started when Kim got blamed for being the one keeping the movie from being made. Then Kim’s brother was found dead, and Sarah tried to reach out to her.

On Saturday, Kim posted a message telling Sarah, quote, “I don’t need your love and support.” But the caption was even worse. She said, quote, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

**”Fifty Shades Freed” Topped the Box Office

Not surprisingly, “Fifty Shades Freed” topped the box office this weekend, stealing $38.8 million from frustrated housewives. The other two new movies took the next two spots.

“Peter Rabbit” was second with $25 million, and “The 15:17 to Paris” opened in third with $12.6 million. Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Fifty Shades Freed“, $38.8 million.

2. NEW: “Peter Rabbit“, $25 million.

3. NEW: “The 15:17 to Paris“, $12.6 million.

4. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, $9.8 million. Up to $365.7 million in its 8th week.

5. “The Greatest Showman“, $6.4 million. Up to $146.5 million in its 8th week.

**Justin Timberlake‘s album “Man of the Woods” debuted at #1, which isn’t surprising. He performed at the Super Bowl just two days after putting it out, but he ‘only’ sold 293,000 copies.

That’s still great, but it’s down from his previous three debuts . . . but at least part of that is because people just don’t buy music like they used to.

“The 20/20 Experience, Part 2” sold 350,000 copies in its first week in 2013. Earlier that year, “Part 1” sold 968,000 copies.

And “FutureSex / LoveSounds” debuted with 684,000 in sales back in 2006.

Here are this week’s Top 5 albums:

1. NEW: “Man of the Woods”, Justin Timberlake . . . 293,000 copies

2. “Culture 2”, Migos . . . 88,000 copies

3. The “Greatest Showman” soundtrack . . . 81,000 copies

4. “Divide”, Ed Sheeran . . . 40,000 copies

5. “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars . . . 35,000 copies