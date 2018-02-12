Had it not been for a rainy day in the life of Mirai Nagasu, she may have never been a figure skater at all. She may have gone on to be the golfer her parents wanted her to be. Her parents were on the way to drop their daughter off at her daily practice but the weather was not on their side. So, instead, they took her to skate. She had been asking to go skating for a while and so, the 5-year-old stepped onto the rink and never looked back.

Although ice skating is expensive and her parents admit they would have never let her start if they had known how costly it was. I’m sure after last night, they are happy they listened to their persistent 5-year-old.

Although she was passed over for the 2014 Olympics she came back this time to WIN! Earlier this season she became the first woman since Tonya Harding to land a triple axel in international competition and last night because the first American Female to land that jump in the Olympic competition!