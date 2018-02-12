Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
My sister Amy called and said she needed my help then sent me this pic. Of course it worked and I came over…#momlife

img 7312 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

So then I went over and helped babysit 2/3 of my nephews and my niece. Look at all this kid control! 😂

img 7309 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday it rained all day, so my boyfriend Gabe and I decided to paint! I went with a Valentine’s Day theme…

img 7323 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Went out for a bit on Saturday night. I am proud we were able to stay up past 8p! #OLD

img 7317 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

After killing myself in an Orange Theory class on Sunday, came home for some Bella snuggles ❤️

img 7241 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

