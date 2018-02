Have a gander at the shirtless Tongan flag bearer, Pita Taufatofua who broke the webs over the weekend by walking around (in the fridged temps) without a shirt, just cuz uhhh..he looks like this!

He is the only Olympian from Tonga and apparently, even though he can’t ski, tried it, and still did well enough to qualify….of course, he did.

