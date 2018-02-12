Filed Under:sarah pepper, Weekend Five photos

Friday night I went to dinner with Elizabeth’s nieces and nephews and we made Valentine’s for the kids at MD Anderson 🙂

weekend 51 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

I’m not going to lie to you. Saturday I Orange Theory and then laid around watching the Olympics and cleaning. It was a much needed low-key day.

NO PHOTOS 🙂

Sunday, it was the Beastlly Brunch at the Houston Zoo. Got to stop by and see the elephants.

weekend 41 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Hang with some co-workers and former co-workers.

weekend e1518434047584 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Plus, drink some good beer and eat some good food at the Zoo!

weekend 31 e1518433902117 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Did I mention I love the elephants?!

weekend 21 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

The rest of Sunday was spent driving around picking up cards from Friends who had their student make Valentine’s for MD Anderson and some friends who made them, themselves.

weekend1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

