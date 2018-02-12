Friday night I went to dinner with Elizabeth’s nieces and nephews and we made Valentine’s for the kids at MD Anderson 🙂

I’m not going to lie to you. Saturday I Orange Theory and then laid around watching the Olympics and cleaning. It was a much needed low-key day.

NO PHOTOS 🙂

Sunday, it was the Beastlly Brunch at the Houston Zoo. Got to stop by and see the elephants.

Hang with some co-workers and former co-workers.

Plus, drink some good beer and eat some good food at the Zoo!

Did I mention I love the elephants?!

The rest of Sunday was spent driving around picking up cards from Friends who had their student make Valentine’s for MD Anderson and some friends who made them, themselves.