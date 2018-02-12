The Australian Multi-Platinum Singer/ Songwriter announced his plans to go on tour after the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album “Nation of Two”. So far, songs that been unveiled have collectively gained over 60 million global streams ahead of the album’s release. “Nation of Two” will be available everywhere on February 23rd.
Vance Joy is known for his smash hit “Riptide” which was released in 2014
The North American leg of his tour will take off on April 13th in Berkeley, CA at the Greek Theater.
The Nation Of Two World Tour will be in Houston on May 2nd at Revention Music Center
To register as a Verified Fan click here!
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23rd through LiveNation.com
Look below for all tour dates!
APRIL
13 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
15 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
18 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort Theatre
20 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theatre
21 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
22 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
24 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
27 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
28 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
MAY
2 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
3 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre
5 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street*
6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees*
8 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
11 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
12 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
15 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion
16 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
19 – Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
24 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe
25 – Chicago, IL – Rosement Theatre
26 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre
30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
JUNE
1 – St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
2 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
5 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
6 – Rochester, NY – The Dome Arena
8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
9 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
11 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
14 – Brooklyn, NY – Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell
15 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
16 – Dover, DE – Firefly*
21 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
22 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
25 – Winnipeg, Canada – MTS Centre
27 – Edmonton, Canada – Rogers Place
28 – Calgary, Canada – Scotiabank
30 – Burnbaby, Canada – Deer Lake Park
JULY
1 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park
3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
13 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle*
14 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss*