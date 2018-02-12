The Australian Multi-Platinum Singer/ Songwriter announced his plans to go on tour after the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album “Nation of Two”. So far, songs that been unveiled have collectively gained over 60 million global streams ahead of the album’s release. “Nation of Two” will be available everywhere on February 23rd.

Vance Joy is known for his smash hit “Riptide” which was released in 2014

The North American leg of his tour will take off on April 13th in Berkeley, CA at the Greek Theater.

The Nation Of Two World Tour will be in Houston on May 2nd at Revention Music Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23rd through LiveNation.com

APRIL

13 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

15 – Indio, CA – Coachella*

18 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort Theatre

20 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theatre

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

22 – Indio, CA – Coachella*

24 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

27 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

28 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

MAY

2 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

3 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre

5 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street*

6 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees*

8 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

11 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

12 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

15 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion

16 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

19 – Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

24 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

25 – Chicago, IL – Rosement Theatre

26 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JUNE

1 – St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

2 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

5 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

6 – Rochester, NY – The Dome Arena

8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

9 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

11 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

14 – Brooklyn, NY – Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

15 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

16 – Dover, DE – Firefly*

21 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

22 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

25 – Winnipeg, Canada – MTS Centre

27 – Edmonton, Canada – Rogers Place

28 – Calgary, Canada – Scotiabank

30 – Burnbaby, Canada – Deer Lake Park

JULY

1 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park

3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

13 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle*

14 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss*