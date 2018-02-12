As the Winter Games continue in South Korea, The Morning Mix is feeling the competitive spirit. We aren’t going to make it in downhill skiing or luge, but there are a TON of events we would be champion! You can play, too.
Just fill in the blank: if ____________ was an Olympic sport, I’d be a gold medalist!
Sarah
Carrying the entire contents of her life in her car
Bad driving
Being able to go to the grocery store and buy everything except what you went to the grocery to buy
Calling her mom six times a day
Geoff
Judging people in traffic
Yelling at people in traffic
Knowing where every single penny of my paycheck goes
Coordinating hat colors with the clothes I wear
Lauren
Babysitting for my sisters
Knowing ALL THINGS about The Bachelor/Bachelorette
Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/Snapchat
Having too many items of clothes in my closet