As the Winter Games continue in South Korea, The Morning Mix is feeling the competitive spirit. We aren’t going to make it in downhill skiing or luge, but there are a TON of events we would be champion! You can play, too.

Just fill in the blank: if ____________ was an Olympic sport, I’d be a gold medalist!

Sarah

Carrying the entire contents of her life in her car

Bad driving

Being able to go to the grocery store and buy everything except what you went to the grocery to buy

Calling her mom six times a day

Geoff

Judging people in traffic

Yelling at people in traffic

Knowing where every single penny of my paycheck goes

Coordinating hat colors with the clothes I wear

Lauren

Babysitting for my sisters

Knowing ALL THINGS about The Bachelor/Bachelorette

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/Snapchat

Having too many items of clothes in my closet