Every Monday, we find the best Dad jokes. We then play a game; the rules are simple. If you laugh, you lose. Lauren gets thrown out immediately for laughing at her own joke, then Geoff and Sarah battle it out!

Lauren eliminated herself with this Valentine’s Day themed gold:

How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

Geoff was eliminated with:

What did the light bulb say to the other light bulb? I love you a watt!

The best of the rest:

What did the horse say to the angry cow? WHAT’S YOUR BEEF?

How do you make a handkerchief dance? Put a little boogie in it!

Why did Janeen go into the forest to look for her parents? She wanted to find her family tree.

What did the girl squirrel say to the boy squirrel on Valentine’s Day? I’m nuts about you!

What do farmers give their wives on Valentine’s Day? Hogs and Kisses!

What did the pickle say to the other pickle? You mean a great dill to me!

What do you get from a pampered cow? Spoiled milk.

Why are cornfields the best listeners? They’re all ears.

Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Jimmy. Jimmy who? Jimmy a little kiss!

How does a dentist examine alligator’s teeth? Very carefully!

Where do you look for kittens in the library? In the card cat-a-log.

Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Pooch. Pooch who? Pooch your arms around me!

What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts!