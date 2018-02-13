**Prince Harry has asked Ed Sheeran to sing at his wedding to Meghan Markle in London in May.

According to a source at US WEEKLY, “Prince Harry has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding.”

There had been speculation that Ed, who is friends with Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, would be asked to perform for wedding guests and when asked about it at the end of last year he said, “Yeah, why not?”

With just three months to go before the big day, Kensington Palace announced last Sunday that the wedding service will start at noon on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, with the marriage vows being officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

**Tickets for the World Series champion Houston Astros games are going to be pretty pricey this season.

The home opener are the second-most expensive since 2011, when TicketIQ began tracking post-World Series title ticket prices. The cheapest tickets for the 6:10 p.m. April 2 game against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park are going for about $125 each, according to a report on the price-tracking website. That comes in second to the home opener tickets for the Boston Red Sox after they clinched the World Series title in 2013. Tickets for that team’s 2014 home opener went for $155 each.

If you don’t have money to spend on home-opener tickets, prices are much lower for subsequent games, at an average of $40 each, according to TicketIQ. The cheapest tickets are for the Angels series at the end of April, for under $20, bloggers said.

**A lot happened on day 4 of the Winter Olympics in South Korea Some of the events are airing in primetime tonight, and we don’t want to spoil anything…but here are four updates:

U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim crushed the competition in the women’s halfpipe to win Gold last night. Fellow American Arielle Gold took bronze. Shaun White kicked off his fourth Olympics by making it into the finals of the men’s halfpipe with the top score of the qualification round.

U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe just missed out on a medal, finishing 5th in the women’s 1,500 meter Long Track event. That’s our best finish for any Long Track event in the last eight years. She missed the Bronze by about 1.2 seconds. Brittany still has three more events coming up.

As of midnight last night, Norway was still leading the overall medal count with 9 medals. The U.S. was in 5th place with 6 medals, including 3 Gold.

**Crime show junkies, good news for you: A local law enforcement agency will soon be featured on A&E’s ‘Live PD.’

Crews from the show will be riding along with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for the next 12 to 14 weeks starting Friday. They hope to catch one of Sheriff Troy Nehls’ deputies on camera during high-octane police work. The show, which first aired in 2016, is similar to COPS by following police officers from around the country and broadcasting their interactions with the public.

ABC’s Dan Abrams and analyst Tom Morris Jr. host the show in studio as camera crews from all across the country ride along with several agencies. The crews will focus primarily on the Mission Bend area, which is in the northeast portion of the county near Westpark Tollway and Texas 6.

**Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and apparently, it’s bringing up some very strong feelings in people about the day itself.

According to a new survey, 13% of people say Valentine’s Day is their favorite holiday, but 6% say they hate it . . . and 5% say it’s the MOST DEPRESSING day of the year.

The survey also found that 23% of single women and 7% of single men say they’re fine spending tomorrow with their DOG or CAT instead of another person.

Also, 23% of single people are planning to treat themselves to a nice dinner, 21% will watch romantic comedies, and 18% will buy themselves a gift.

But 3% are taking a different approach: they’re planning to either get on Tinder tomorrow looking for someone, or they’ve already got a date set up from a Tinder match.

Looking to make a reservation at a romantic restaurant around town? Here are a few suggestions from our friends at ABC 13:

Perry’s Steakhouse

Spindletop – Seafood

Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse

One Fifth – French, Spanish, Italian

Melting Pot – Fondue

Eddie V’s – Seafood

Fogo De Chao – Brazilian

Texas de Brazil – Brazilian

Peli Peli – South African Fusion

**Actress Jennifer Garner was spotted helping her daughters sell Girl Scout cookies the other day, which brings me to this: you’d think everyone’s got a favorite Girl Scout cookie, right? Well, apparently not. It turns out almost 1 in 10 people hate ALL of them.

According to a new survey, 9% of Americans don’t like any type of Girl Scout cookie. For the rest of us, here are the five most popular types:

1. Thin Mints. 27% said it’s their favorite Girl Scout cookie. And they’re #1 across pretty much all age groups and demographics . . . men, women, young people, and seniors. Even Democrats and Republicans agree they’re best.

2. Samoas or Caramel deLites, 19%. They’re called different things in different parts of the country.

3. Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties, 10%.

4. Trefoils or Shortbread cookies, 10%.

5. Do-si-dos or Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies, 9%.

Jennifer Garner helps sell Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store: https://t.co/zA1f8GTMzt pic.twitter.com/iKSmYo3wiC — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 12, 2018

**John Krasinski shared his thoughts on a possible reboot of The Office — and it’s safe to say he’d say yes in a heartbeat.

During an appearance on Ellen, John was asked if he’d heard the rumors that the sitcom was coming back, he responded: “I did hear that … on the internet.” He continued to joke, “Guess who didn’t get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC is like, ‘You know who we didn’t like? Jim.’”

Ellen finally asked the question that every fan of Dunder Mifflin is wondering about a reboot: “Would you do it?

“Oh my god, are you kidding? I would love to,” he said of reprising his role of Jim Halpert. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

**If you can get Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for $41 each, you jump on that deal, just make sure you check and re-check the spelling of the band

A British guy named Duncan Robb found tickets for a show in Ireland at that price, so he bought a pair as a Christmas gift for his girlfriend. The concert was this past Sunday, but right before they left, they realized that Duncan had made a mistake.

They didn’t have tickets for the actual Chili Peppers . . . they had tickets for the RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS, the self-proclaimed”most famous BAGPIPE band on the planet.” The best part of the story is that they WENT TO THE SHOW ANYWAY. He was man enough to Tweet about his mistake . . . but so far he hasn’t given us a review of the show.

Whoops.

**Sony Pictures is facing some major criticism for making light of food allergies in their new movie, Peter Rabbit.

In the new children’s movie, a human character named Mr. McGregor (Sam Neill) is allergic to blackberries. In an attempt to enter McGregor’s garden, Peter Rabbit (James Corden) and his furry friends pelt McGregor with various fruits and vegetables before using a slingshot to shoot a blackberry into his mouth. McGregor struggles to inject himself with an EpiPen and eventually collapses from anaphylaxis.

Parents who saw the PG-rated film with their children took to social media to express their distaste for the scene, with some claiming it trivializes food allergies and endorses bullying. Others called for a boycott of the flick.

Sony Pictures and the filmmakers behind Peter Rabbit have apologized in response to the backlash. “Food allergies are a serious issue. Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit’s archnemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way,” the studio said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, February 12. “We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize.”

The Kids With Food Allergies Foundation warned parents about the scene in a message posted on its website, which said in part that “making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the rest of allergic reactions seriously.”

**Houston Dynamo alum Bobby Boswell just announced his retirement at age 34 after 13 seasons in Major League Soccer.

The 2006 MLS Defender of the Year, Boswell played six and a half years over two stints with D.C. United and another six seasons with the Houston Dynamo, before finishing his career with Atlanta United.

He played in 366 MLS games.

He announced he was hanging up his boots on Twitter on Monday, saying he has returned to live in Houston, where he played from 2008-2013.

**We may finally get answers about the true fate of the Astrodome!

A plan to repurpose the “Eighth Wonder of the World” will take center stage tomorrow at Harris County Commissioners Court.

A vote is scheduled at the meeting.

Commissioners will decide whether to move forward with a $105 million plan that calls for the stadium’s renovation.

That would include raising the Dome’s floor to create an underground parking garage and creating 9 acres of open space.

