It’s been six years since The Dave Matthews Band have released new music but fans won’t have to wait much longer. Their highly anticipated 9th studio album will be out this summer and along with it also comes a return to touring.

When writing for the next release, Matthews told Radio.com why you won’t hear anything political on the album. “I really try to talk about things in my songs, my children, or talk about friendship, love of family, love of the world, love of each other because I don’t want to sink as low as the politics or the leaders, so called leaders of the country.”

The frontman also revealed what tracks we may hear on the upcoming effort, “There’s one, ‘Black and Blue Bird,’ that I assume will be on there because I like it a lot. It will not be a single because I like it a lot. And ‘Samurai Cop’ is a song that we have that doesn’t have anything to do with law enforcement or martial arts. That’s what it’s called because I was watching a really bad movie call Samurai Cop over and over again at the time I wrote the song.”

The Dave Matthews Band will head out on their upcoming U.S. tour starting May 18th in Woodlands, Texas. However, the outing will be without a very, very familiar face to fans. Violinist and fan-favorite Boyd Tinsley announced earlier this month on Twitter that he will take an extended break from touring to focus on health and family.