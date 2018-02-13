Country Living magazine posted a list of 50 social etiquette rules we don’t pay enough attention to these days. Here are some of the best ones that may or may not describe people we work with at the radio station!

1. Classic Things People Used To Do:

Always say please and thank you.

Hold the door for people.

Try hard to be on time.

Send handwritten thank-you notes.

Bring food to people, like when there’s a new neighbor or someone passes away.

2. Phone Etiquette:

Step away to answer a call.

Look at someone when they’re talking to you, not your phone.

Mute your ringtone when you’re at a movie, or anywhere else it might annoy people.

Return phone calls as soon as possible.

3. When You’re Out in Public:

Wear decent clothes, not pajama bottoms.

Don’t swear, especially around kids.

Always use your turn signal while driving.

Wait for people to get out of an elevator or subway car before you get in.

4. For Parties and Events:

Always RSVP right away.

Ask before you bring a guest.

Always show up with a gift, like a bottle of wine or an appetizer.

Avoid controversial topics, like politics or religion.

5. Meal Etiquette: