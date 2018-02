According to a new survey at the National Today, 54% of married people say they will NOT go out to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

But that doesn’t mean romance won’t be in the air! According to a health clinic, the number of men who’ve looked into erectile dysfunction treatments has gone up 300% over the past few weeks. And more than three-quarters of the guys who’ve asked about “performance enhancing” drugs or any of the other treatments specifically said it was to be ready for Valentine’s Day.