To all my single friends, I know Valentine’s Day is not your favorite holiday. Trust me, for 10 years I hated “celebrating” by myself. I know it may make you sad to think about other couples doing coupl-y things while you’re all alone, but there’s a reason for everything…and Mr. Right just may not have found his way to you yet.

But not all is lost! While you’re (patiently) waiting for Mr. Right, this is the perfect time for you to get a whole day with your besties! This can be one of the best celebrations of the year for you, as long as you just relax and have fun. I’ve got a couple of ideas for you:

**How about a fun and fizzy BRUNCH with your besties?

Houston is definitely a big part of the brunch craze with some of the best places to enjoy an omelet with a mimosa or bloody mary. Good news, brunch isn’t only for Sundays! There are some great restaurants in town that have really good lunch/brunch specials every day. Try the new A’Bouzy, Backstreet Cafe, or maybe Brasserie 19.

**No ring on THAT finger?

So you’re not married yet…WHO CARES. Show off your finger(nails!) anyways by getting a sparkly mani or pedi! Here are some of my favorite places to get my nails done:

Q Nails on Weslayan

K Nails on Bellaire

CC Nails also on Weslayan

**Go SHOPPING for a new outfit!

Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t rock a new outfit. And let’s face it, buying new clothes (or shoes or purses or makeup) will always make you feel good! Obviously, the Galleria is a great place to start, Memorial City Mall, Highland Village, the Rice Village, or even the shops in City Center.

**Don’t have a date planned with that cute guy you were hoping for? BFF’s are more fun to go with anyways!

If I now Houston’s nightlife, (and trust me, I KNOW Houston’s nightlife) there will be PLENTY of parties for singles. Hey, grab your BFF and that new outfit you got earlier and check out some of the cool new bars in Mid Town or Downtown! Maybe you’ll even meet Mr. Right while you’re out!