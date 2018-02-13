(L-R) "Only The Brave" Cast & Crew - Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Dierks Bentley, Jeff Bridges and Director Joseph Kosinski at the "Only The Brave" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Very few people do Instagram as well as Ryan Reynolds. What doesn’t he do well actually?

On Monday, Josh Brolin, who also happens to be Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 costar, turned the big 5-0. To celebrate the occasion, Reynolds posted an epic tribute to Cable and Brand from the Goonies.

The photo is Brolin, as Cable, posing for a Deadpool who is painting a picture of Brolin as Brand from Goonies.

Here, the Instagram post will explain all.

It’s just perfection.