(L-R) "Only The Brave" Cast & Crew - Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Dierks Bentley, Jeff Bridges and Director Joseph Kosinski at the "Only The Brave" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Very few people do Instagram as well as Ryan Reynolds.  What doesn’t he do well actually?

On Monday, Josh Brolin, who also happens to be Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 costar, turned the big 5-0. To celebrate the occasion, Reynolds posted an epic tribute to Cable and Brand from the Goonies.

The photo is Brolin, as Cable, posing for a Deadpool who is painting a picture of Brolin as Brand from Goonies.

Here, the Instagram post will explain all.

Happy Birthday, Bright Eye. You don’t taste a day over 40.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

It’s just perfection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live