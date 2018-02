Story outĀ of Florida at an Outback Steak house about a worker who put together a to-go order for

25 Steaks

25 Chicken Dinner

25 Sides of Potatos

The totalĀ bill for the order was $735 dollars.

The tip: $0!

She took her frustration to social media and was subsequently let go.

Can they do that?

According to a spokesperson for Outback Steak House. Yes. They have a company policy that says you can’t post about customers on social media and if you violate that policy. You will be let go.

