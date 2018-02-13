Filed Under:Adult easter egg hunt

The city of Lake Jackson is giving you a chance to a kid again on March 29th at MaClean Park. 

Here are the details: According to KPRC 

It’s at 8:30

Bring your own flashlight and your own bag to carry your eggs

There will be two fields, one is co-ed and the other is women only and each field have 300 people and there will be 10,000 eggs with prices and candy in them.

Here are some of the prizes: 

 

4K HD TVs

Tablets

Laptops

Gift certificates.

Get registered today! Click this link to visit the site or call 979-297-4533 for more information.

 

You must be 18 and have a wristband to participate.

