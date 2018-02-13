We were talking with our boss on Friday and one of our co-workers was bantering back and forth between us and we were all joking and she and Geoff started to pick on each other, brother sister jabs and she said, “At least I’m not wearing that cheap Dodger knockoff jersey. That ridiculous Star Wars Shirt”.

To which Sarah said, “Hey, I bought him that for Christmas”.

It got really quiet. We were all joking and it was all in good fun but we all had a good laugh at the foot in the mouth joke, because it was supposed to be a burn on Geoff but ended up burning Sarah, who wasn’t even involved in the banter in the first place.

When did you stick your foot in your mouth?