**Even though it’s a bummer on Valentine’s Day, here are three scientifically proven benefits of being single the rest of the year:

You have more friends. A study in 2015 found married people have fewer close friends. A study in 2008 found that having regular contact with at least 10 friends made people significantly happier.

Single people stay in better shape. A study in 2004 showed they exercise a lot more than married people do.

Single people have more alone time, which makes them more productive.

And other studies have suggested that staying single also makes it easier to grow as a person and try new things.

**Congratulations to Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson! The couple have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Beckett, on Monday, February 12. The newborn joins 17-month-old big brother, Boomer.

The Olympic champ announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, sharing a sweet pic of Johnson with Boomer and their newborn son.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!” he captioned the photo. “We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now.”

**The Harris County Commissioners court has approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.

The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots. The Dome has not housed a professional sports team since the Astros moved to Minute Maid Park in 2000. The Houston fire marshal’s office declared the massive building unfit for occupancy in 2009.

Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county’s general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.

**Lake Jackson Parks & Recreation is hosting its third annual Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble, and since announcing the event, they’ve had so many register to participate that they’ve had to add another field of 300 people.

That makes it three fields with a total of 900 people for the egg hunt.

And with more people, means more prizes. The adult egg scramble will have more than $9,000 worth in prizes, which include 4K HDTVs, gaming systems, laptops, outdoor gear, getaways and a lot more. More than 10,000 eggs will also be filled with candy and other prize coupons.

People will need to bring a flashlight and bag to collect eggs in the dark at the MacLean softball fields.

The eggciting event will be March 29 at 93 Lake Road. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., and the scramble starts at 8:30 p.m. on the dot. Folks who are even a minute late will not be able to participate.

The overwhelming response has more than doubled the participants since its first year.

“The first year we had 400 participants, then 600 last year and 900 this year. We like to say it’s the most exciting 90 seconds of the year,” Lake Jackson Parks & Recreation Director Jeremy D. Bubnick said.

More info HERE

**Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph got the athletes of Willowridge High School pushing weight again.

After the school underwent a massive mold remediation and cleanup last year, Joseph and UnitedHealthcare donated new weight room equipment for the school. The new items were damaged by mold discovered on campus last summer.

The donation was made possible by a $10,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to Joseph’s Dreambuilders program.

**Bristol Palin has split from husband Dakota Meyer, TMZ reports.

Although the couple has not yet filed for divorce, they no longer live together, according to the website. They are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

The news comes nearly nine months after Sarah Palin’s oldest daughter, 27, and the Medal of Honor recipient, 29, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Atlee Bay. They are also parents to daughter Sailor, 2.

**The 2018 Winter Olympics live from P.F. Chang’s?

Chicago’s ABC affiliate posted a graphic that read “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “PyeongChang 2018” during a live broadcast about the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, and now the network is apologizing for the mistake.

A spokesperson for Chicago’s ABC 7, Jayme Nicholas, apologized for the graphic mix-up and told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic that aired on Saturday, February 10, “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”

Please tell me this didn’t really happen pic.twitter.com/f7TzMIl79X — Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) February 13, 2018

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang’s (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018

**With Roseanne set to return to ABC next month and a Murphy Brown revival in the works at CBS, Ellen DeGeneres had a very important question for Jerry Seinfeld.

“Do you think there’s a possibility that Seinfeld would come back?” asked DeGeneres on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Without any hesitation, Seinfeld, 63, replied: “It’s possible!” as the audience erupted into applause.

The comedian previously said he had no interest in resurrecting the sitcom that aired from 1989 to 1998 and launched Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards to stardom.

“We did have an offer — I won’t say who from — to do a new, live episode of Seinfeld on TV,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2016. But the actor politely declined.

In September, the host of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee explained his reasoning for not wanting a reboot. “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tapering with something that went pretty well,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

**Here are some highlights from Day Five of the Winter Olympics…we won’t spoil any events that will be replaying in primetime tonight, so these are all things that happened earlier…

Shaun White nailed his third and final run to win the men’s halfpipe last night, and took home his third Olympic gold medal. t also happened to be the U.S.A.’s 100th Winter Olympics medal all time. He ended up with a 97.75 and won by more than two points.

There were two pretty scary CRASHES yesterday. Emily Sweeney from the U.S. lost control of her sled in women’s luge . . . got SIDEWAYS . . . and then pinballed off both walls. Luckily she was alright. Then 16-year-old snowboarder Yuto Totsuka of Japan nailed the lip of the halfpipe during a big trick . . . fell 20 feet to the bottom . . . and landed on his BACK. That one looked REALLY bad, but last we heard it sounded like he might be okay.

As of midnight last night, Norway was still leading the overall medal count with 11 medals, and the U.S. was in fifth place with 7. 4 of those are Gold.

**The card game Uno came out in 1971, and it hasn’t really changed, evolved, or branched out in almost 50 years. So this is LONG overdue: Mattel just announced that they’re finally coming out with a sequel to Uno . . . called Dos. Obviously.

It looks like the action is pretty similar to Uno, only you call out “Dos” when you have two cards, and then you get points based on the cards in everyone else’s hands.

Dos is going on sale on March 4th at Target and will sell for $6.