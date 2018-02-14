Credit: Sports Illustrated

United States Gymnast Aly Raisman is using her voice and her body to empower women as she posed nude as well as in swimsuits for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with empowering words written on her body.

Across her chest, the word “Survivor” is written. Raisman was one of many young women and girls who spoke out against former US Olympic and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar for sexually assaulting over 100 young girls while in his position.

Raisman, in a video posted to Instagram, said she wrote words that mean a lot to her and while “tough times are hard to talk about and can be uncomfortable,” they need to be talked about and are as important as other moments.

Raisman has words like “Every Voice Matters” and “Live 4 You” on her for the special shoot for Sports Illustrated.

“For me, ‘In Her Own Words’ serves as a reminder that we are all humans, we are all battling something, and it is OK to not be OK,” Raisman said. “We are not alone and we need each other.”