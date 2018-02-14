Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

Thank you to everyone who is making cards for the kids at MD Anderson!
Please feel free to send us pictures of you and your kids making them
Sarah’s church, St. Theresa made two boxes of cards for the kids! This is the 3rd-grade class and the work they did!
Thank you to the 4th graders at The Village School
Miss Ursprung’s Cobb Elementary music class
This is our boss’s office as the cards continue to come in!
The sweet kids down in Pearland at Lawhon Elementary made two entire boxes full of cards!
This arrived last night
Thank you Mrs Montemayor’s 4th grade class at Galena Park Elementary.
This is Mr. Barron’s 5th Grade Science
This is Sarah’s best friend Elizabeth’s niece, Linda, she is a 3rd grader at Garden Oaks Elementary.
Here’s a list of some of the school. If you sent us cards, e-mail sarah@mix965houston.com your photos and we’ll get you up online and add your name to the list!
Bussey Elementary
Sofia Jarrard
Travis Elementary- 1st grade
Deepwater Junior High- Pasadena TX
Aldine ISD
Cobb Elm
Royal Jr High
The Valley School
Morton Ranch High
CGG Company
Ferguson Elm – League City
Teaque Elm
Green Valley Elm
Viola Cobb Elm- Mrs. Ursprings Class Music class
Mrs. Collins Class
Angelic Setchell
Sally Pitman