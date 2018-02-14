Thank you to everyone who is making cards for the kids at MD Anderson!

Please feel free to send us pictures of you and your kids making them

 

Sarah’s church, St. Theresa made two boxes of cards for the kids! This is the 3rd-grade class and the work they did!

 

vday 6 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

vday 9 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

 

vday 8 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

vday 7 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

Thank you to the 4th graders at The Village School

vdday 11 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

Miss Ursprung’s Cobb Elementary music class

vdady 10 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

This is our boss’s office as the cards continue to come in!

vday5 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

The sweet kids down in Pearland at Lawhon Elementary made two entire boxes full of cards!

vday4 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

This arrived last night

unnamed 3 e1518607917934 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

 

Thank you Mrs Montemayor’s 4th grade class at Galena Park Elementary.

 

vday3 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

 

 

This is Mr. Barron’s 5th Grade Science

 

Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

This is Sarah’s best friend Elizabeth’s niece, Linda, she is a 3rd grader at Garden Oaks Elementary.

weekend 51 Check Out All The Houstonians Making Cards For The Kids At MD Anderson

Here’s a list of some of the school. If you sent us cards, e-mail sarah@mix965houston.com your photos and we’ll get you up online and add your name to the list!

Bussey Elementary

Sofia Jarrard

Travis Elementary- 1st grade

Deepwater Junior High- Pasadena TX

Aldine ISD

Cobb Elm

Royal Jr High

The Valley School

Morton Ranch High

CGG Company

Ferguson Elm – League City

Teaque Elm

Green Valley Elm

Viola Cobb Elm- Mrs. Ursprings Class Music class

Mrs. Collins Class

Angelic Setchell

Sally Pitman 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live