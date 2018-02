Dynamo opening day is right around the corner, March 3rd, and here’s what you need to know if you’re heading out to opening day vs Atlanta FC!

Wale is going be performing in the Bud Light Beer Garden!

Lisa Harris, Houston Native, and world-renowned Opera singer is going to be singing the National Anthem

You can get your Beer Garde ticket package and single-game tickets now by clicking here. It includes game ticket, concert admission and two drinks all for $29!