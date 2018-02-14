Don’t complain about not having a Valentine when there are millions of them waiting on you in shelters. Meet our most eligible bachelor Murphy. Murphy loves to go on walks and enjoys play time. He is about 6 years young, heartworm negative, current on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. He is also a total gentleman in the home and is completely house-trained. Please contact info@adorehouston.org if you are interested in Murphy

Our “Pet Of The Week” is brought to you by Sunset Animal Hospital, Always Open, 24/7