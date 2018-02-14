Michelle Wistrand, a terminally ill teacher at Tomball Junior High School, is close to fulfilling things off of her bucket list…thanks to her students and community!

According to ABC 13,

Michelle was the kind of teacher who connected with her students. We first met Wistrand last February as she was nearing her last year of teaching at Tomball Junior High School after having been diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue. Her doctor gave her between two and five years to live. She came up with a bucket list and told her 8th grade students.

“Told them my first wish was to go to the Redwood forest and put my feet in the Pacific Ocean,” Wistrand said last February. For her students, it was a no-brainer. Fundraisers and a GoFundMe account raised close to $11,500.

Wistrand saw not only the forest and the ocean, but also the sea turtles in Florida, her son on stage in Iowa and the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan that was in one of her favorite movies. “Seeing everything God has created from one side, I’m going to cry,” she paused. “One side of the U.S. to the other side of the U.S. is just phenomenal.”