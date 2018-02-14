This is Jessica’s situation:

I am the other woman. Not in a bad sense but I am the girlfriend of a man who was married and has two amazing daughters. I have been with him for over year, and thought it would be nice if I got his two daughters something for Valetine’s Day. This is new territory for me, because I have never dated a man with kids before but I also don’t want to step on any toes when it comes to his ex-wife. I’m not sure the proper protocal when it comes to this? Do I all her ahead of time? We are descent to each other. I don’t dislike her. She doesn’t dislike me but I feel like there is a little bit of judgment since I am 11 years younger than she is. I am just trying to do something nice for his kids. My boyfriend is zero help when it comes to this because he says, just do it. If that’s what you wanna do, just buy them something. I think I should talk to the ex-wife before hand. Anyone ever dated someone with kids? What are the rules?