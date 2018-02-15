We have some good news on the financial front. It turns out you do NOT need to make a six figure salary to feel successful.
Money reports a new study out of Purdue University in Indiana found that people are the happiest when they make between $60,000 and $75,000 a year. That lines up with what other studies have also found in the past.
But these researchers took it further, and they wanted to see how much money it took for people to feel more than happy. They looked at when people felt like they’d achieved their financial goals and they were successful. The answer is: $95,000 a year.
They found that when people made more than that, it actually made them less satisfied because they started wanting nicer things that they really couldn’t afford and would compare themselves to richer people.