Sarah,

Hey, I heard in the office today when I was collecting attendance Mr. Adams is gonna call a half day so we can all get home before the snow hits. Can your sister give me a ride home?

Holly

Holly,

Yeah, she said she can but she and all the other junior girls are going to go sledding at Reitz Hill. They said they’re going over to Liberty Pull-a-part and the guys are gonna chip in and buy a truck hood and wax it up to sled. Wanna go?

Sarah

Sarah,

Is Ryan Miller going to be there?

Holly

Holly,

Yes, he’ll be there. He’s riding with Matt because they’re using his truck to get the hood.

Sarah

Sarah,

I’m in. I just need to go to my locker and grab my sunflowers. I had first period gym and if he’s gonna be there. I don’t wanna smell like pickleball.

Fast forward to two days later

Sarah,

I’m really sorry you had to go the ER yesterday. I didn’t think it was a good idea to send you down on the truck hood alone but when everyone started chanting, it seemed like it would be fun. I’m glad your leg isn’t broken and very sorry your mom is so mad.

P.S. Ryan took me home and kissed me in his MUSTANG!

P.S.S. See you in Biology.

Holly

Holly,

I’m really glad that Ryan kissed you and it’s ok about the trunk hood. Everyone is calling me Superfly Sarah now which is better than Jennifer’s little sister so I guess t hat’s an upgrade. I won’t be in biology, I have to go to the doctor to get my knee brace. I won’t be back. Don’t page me after school, my mom took it away for the rest of the week and I don’t want her to know our stuff.

Sarah